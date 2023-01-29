PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was forced to return to the NFC championship game on Sunday with an injured right elbow after backup QB Josh Johnson was also hurt in the third quarter.

Purdy was drilled in the arm in the first quarter by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on a play that was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered and Purdy was examined on the sideline.

Purdy was replaced by Johnson, a journeyman QB who signed with the 49ers in December.

Johnson was hit on his throwing arm with the 49ers trailing 21-7 in the third. Johnson was evaluated for a concussion.

Purdy made an improbable rise this season, going from the last player picked in the NFL draft to opening the season as San Francisco’s third-string QB. But injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pressed Purdy into service.

Purdy was the third rookie quarterback ever to win two NFL playoff starts, the fifth to reach the conference title game as a starter and was trying to become the first to reach the Super Bowl.

