Andy Reid just keeps winning.

Reid again was a near-unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL head coaches, receiving eight of nine first-place votes.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five head coaches, making their selections based on current status through Week 8. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Reid also received eight of nine first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick again got the other first-place vote. Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin and Nick Sirianni each got second-place votes.

A total of 12 coaches received at least one vote, including Pete Carroll, Sean McVay, Dan Campbell, Sean McDermott and Mike McDaniel.

1. ANDY REID, Kansas City Chiefs

After winning more games than any coach in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid is well on his way to leading the Chiefs (6-2) to a winning record for an 11th straight season. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC title game the last five seasons and won two Super Bowls in three tries.

2. KYLE SHANAHAN, San Francisco 49ers

Shanahan is one of two coaches in the top five who haven’t won a Super Bowl. The 49ers (5-3) have lost three straight games after a 5-0 start to fall to second place behind Seattle in the NFC West. Shanahan guided the 49ers to the NFC championship game last season with third-string QB Brock Purdy and led them to one Super Bowl appearance and two NFC championship games with Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan takes the No. 2 spot that went to Belichick in the preseason poll.

3. NICK SIRIANNI, Philadelphia Eagles

Despite having the most second-place votes with three, Sirianni finished third because he wasn’t named on three ballots. Sirianni is 30-12 in the regular season, including a 7-1 record this season. The Eagles haven’t had a Super Bowl hangover after losing to the Chiefs. They’ve got the best record in the NFL and have been the most consistent team even though they haven’t played their best.

4. JOHN HARBAUGH, Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh flip-flops with Tomlin, moving up one spot from the preseason poll. His Ravens (6-2) lead the competitive AFC North despite numerous injuries. Harbaugh, who has one Super Bowl ring, is on his way to his 14th winning season in 16 years with the Ravens.

5. MIKE TOMLIN, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tomlin’s Steelers are 4-3 with an opportunity to play two more at home after a home loss to the Jaguars. He’s never had a losing season in 16 years in Pittsburgh and it’ll be a challenge to keep that streak going. Tomlin received two second-place votes and was named on five ballots. He has won a Super Bowl in two appearances.

