STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the remainder of the season after doctors confirmed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee last week, the school said Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior forward was going up to contest a layup in the third quarter of the Huskies 94-50 win last Wednesday over Creighton when she grabbed her knee and collapsed to the floor.

She decided to wait for an official diagnosis until the team returned from its two-game road trip in order to have the knee examined by UConn doctors, who confirmed the injury, the school said.

She will have surgery at a later date, UConn said.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Tuesday that because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a medical redshirt year after a back injury, Griffin still has another year of college eligibility, should she decide to return to school.

Griffin was averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14 games this season.

UConn has already lost star guard Azzi Fudd, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, freshman forward Jana El Alfy, who went down with a preseason Achilles tendon injury, post player Ayanna Patterson, who had knee surgery last month and guard Caroline Ducharme, who continues to deal with concussion and neck issues.

The injuries leave the No. 13 Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) with nine available players for Wednesday night’s game against Providence (8-8, 2-1).

This is the second consecutive season the Huskies have lost multiple players to season-ending injuries. UConn had to postpone a game last January when the team couldn’t find seven healthy players to suit up.

“Our seniors, this is all they know,” Auriemma said. “They know (the pandemic) bubble and they know playing somewhat shorthanded.”

