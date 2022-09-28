BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stayed home to rest and recover from injuries suffered in a car crash as his status for Cleveland’s game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.

Garrett was not at the team’s facility Wednesday, two days after the All-Pro rolled over his Porsche in a single-car accident on a rural road near his home. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck.

Garrett was hospitalized for several hours, and sheriff’s bodycam footage showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel while sitting on the ground near his overturned vehicle.

The team said he cleared concussion protocol.

Several of Garrett’s teammates expressed gratitude that he wasn’t more seriously hurt in the mishap, which also injured an unidentified female passenger.

“In the grand scheme of life the best thing is that’s he’s OK,” said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been in touch with Garrett. “When I texted him, I was like, ‘Man, I’m just glad you’re all right.’”

The Browns said in a statement on Tuesday night that their doctors will evaluate Garrett throughout the week before determining whether he’ll play against the Falcons.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett has a history of playing through minor injuries and ailments, and safety John Johnson III said he wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the field Sunday. However, Johnson hopes that’s not the case.

“I know he probably wants to (play),” Johnson said. “But if you asked me, I think he just personally should just sit it out. But I have no idea. Just knowing him, he probably wants to play, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he did, but that’s a tricky situation.

“I think he should just take it easy, man.”

Cleveland’s defense is dealing with several injuries beyond Garrett’s. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney missed last week with a sprained ankle while starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also, All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

