ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr., who rode three winners at the Breeders’ Cup, has earned the Bill Shoemaker Award as the outstanding jockey at the world championships.

It’s the fifth time he’s won the award, which goes to the rider who wins the most races at the two-day event.

Ortiz won the $6 million Classic with White Abarrio, the $2 million Sprint with Elite Power and the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint with Goodnight Olive. All three were the favorites in their races on Saturday at Santa Anita.

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico has been one of the top riders on the New York circuit since 2012. He rode four winners at the 2019 Breeders’ Cup, including the Classic.

The award is named for the late Hall of Fame jockey who won 8,833 races in his over 40-year career.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports