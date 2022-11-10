FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years.

Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium.

Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th minute for the top-ranked Americans, who had been unbeaten in 71 straight games at home. The team’s last loss on U.S. soil came to Australia in July 2017. The U.S. lost at England and Spain last month.

Lindsey Horan had a good chance for the United States in the 34th minute but her header was just off. Moments later, Rose Lavelle’s attempt appeared to deflect off Horan and hit the crossbar, but fell just outside the the goal line.

Horan tried a bicycle kick early in the second half that went off the post. On the counter, U.S. goalkeeper Casey Murphy made a dramatic save, but Klara Buhl had the rebound, which hit the post and bounced off Murphy for an own goal in the 52th minute.

Rapinoe scored off a cross from Alex Morgan to tie the game.

It was the first of two friendlies against Germany to conclude the year. Both teams are preparing for next summer’s Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The United States has won the past two women’s World Cups and has four titles overall.

Germany is the only other team to win multiple women’s World Cups, with titles in 2003 and 2007.

Germany lost to England in the final of the Women’s Euro this summer but has won four straight since.

The teams meet again Sunday at Red Bull Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The United States heads to New Zealand in January for training camp and a pair of exhibition games against the Kiwis on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21, both in stadiums where the Americans will play during the group stage of the World Cup.

