NEW YORK (AP) — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts.

Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was dropped by Cincinnati and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings by Miami.

A pair of 2019 All-Stars were allowed to go free, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach by the New York Mets and outfielder Austin Meadows by Detroit. Veteran pitchers Dakota Hudson of St. Louis and Matt Bush of Texas also were cut.

The deadline marked the last time a team could drop an arbitration-eligible player without committing to at least 30 days of termination pay if the player is released. The flurry of cuts and contracts left about 200 players eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with their teams in January.

Atlanta jettisoned two more arbitration-eligible players in separate trades with Kansas City, sending right-handers Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to the Royals. The Braves acquired right-hander Jackson Kowar in the Wright deal. Anderson was traded for $100,000.

A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer. Atlanta has three arbitration-eligible players left — pitchers Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Huascar Ynoa — down from 10 at the start of the week.

The 28-year-old Wright is expected to miss the 2024 season after he had surgery in October to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder.

Cleveland also made a pair of swaps, acquiring right-hander Scott Barlow from San Diego for Enyel De Los Santos in an exchange of relievers and sending starter Cal Quantrill, who had been designated for assignment, to Colorado for minor league catcher Kody Huff. The Guardians agreed to a $5.15 million, one-year contract with outfielder Ramón Laureano.

Peter Bendix completed a trade with his former team in one of his first major moves since taking over the Miami Marlins, acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján and right-hander Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays. Miami sent minor league prospects Erick Lara and Andrew Lindsey to Tampa Bay in the deal, along with a player to be named.

Bendix was formally introduced as Miami’s new president of baseball operations on Monday. He most recently had been the Rays’ senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager.

Seattle obtained infielder Luis Urías from Boston for right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell.

Woodruff, a 30-year-old right-hander and two-time All-Star, is expected to miss most or all of the 2024 season after surgery last month to repair the anterior capsule in his pitching shoulder.

“I still think there’s a chance he could be part of our team in the future, but yeah, it’s certainly a tough day any time you have to deliver news to somebody that means that much to you and your franchise,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said.

Laureano was among 19 players facing the deadline who agreed to contracts.

San Francisco reached deals with outfielders Mike Yastrzemski ($7.9 million) and Austin Slater ($4 million), and Baltimore with shortstop Jorge Mateo ($2.7 million), left-hander Keegan Akin ($825,000) and outfielders Sam Hilliard and Ryan McKenna ($800,000 each).

Oakland struck deals with third baseman/outfielder Miguel Andujar ($1.7 million) and second baseman/third baseman Abraham Toro ($1,275,000), and Philadelphia with outfielder Jake Cave ($1 million) and right-hander Dylan Covey and catcher Garrett Stubbs ($850,000 apiece).

Also agreeing to contracts were Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom ($2,725,000), Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yency Almonte ($1.9 million), Colorado left-hander Jalen Beeks ($1,675,000), Pittsburgh left-hander Ryan Borucki ($1.6 million), New York Mets outfielder DJ Stewart ($1.38 million), Kansas City left-hander Josh Taylor ($1.1 million) and Chicago White Sox right-hander Matt Foster ($750,000).

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

