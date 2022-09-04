ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury.

“It’s all too early to say right now, obviously,” Benintendi said. “We’re still trying to learn some more things. That’s what it is right now. Just take it day by day at this point right now, I guess.”

Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone and the need for surgery after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York.

Benintendi said he had a previous surgery that removed hook during his freshman year of college and was surprised by Sunday’s developments.

“I don’t really know about bones or anything like that,” Benintendi said. “So, I’m just listening to what they’re telling me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow another bone or whatever it may be.”

Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

The 28-year-old Benintendi was an All-Star this season with Kansas City, then was traded to the Yankees in late July. He got off to a slow start with New York, but recently had been more productive at the plate.

Benintendi is hitting .304 overall with 51 RBIs. He is batting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.

