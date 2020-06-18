Apollo football resumes workouts with new head coach

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) High school football summer workouts have resumed in Kentucky. At Apollo, that means the Eagles are able to get back onto the field with their new head coach.

Former Owensboro Catholic head coach John Edge returns to the city of Owensboro, after spending two seasons at South Spencer.

Edge says he is happy to be back coaching a city team and that he is thrilled to finally be back on the field with his new squad. Edge says, “It feels like we are free and feels like we are able to do something now. It’s a great opportunity to get reacquainted with the guys, and playing with the kids. There’s nothing quite like high school football because it brings the community together. It will get the Eagle nation rising again, and we’re ready.”

Apollo opens the season in Bowling Green at Warren Central.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)