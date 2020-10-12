Apollo’s Macey Brown wins KHSAA girls’ golf state title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Apollo junior Macey Brown took home the KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Championship on Saturday thanks to some late heroics.

Brown won the championship in a playoff, beating out Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle on the 18th hole of Bowling Green Country Club.

Brown shot a two-day score of 71-74 to claim the state title.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

