Apollo’s Macey Brown wins KHSAA girls’ golf state title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Apollo junior Macey Brown took home the KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Championship on Saturday thanks to some late heroics.
Brown won the championship in a playoff, beating out Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle on the 18th hole of Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown shot a two-day score of 71-74 to claim the state title.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)