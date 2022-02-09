FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – University of Kentucky (UK) Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and UK men’s basketball coach John Calipari spoke before the State Senate Standing Committee on Education to discuss Senate Bill 6. The bill focuses on name, image, and likeness (NIL) guidelines for student athletes in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Senate amended and passed the bill on Feb. 9. Sponsors of the bill are Republican Max Wise and Democrats Morgan McGarvey and Whitney Westerfield.

Barnhart and Calipari both used the term flexibility as they discussed their support of the bill. The bill will allow student athletes that sign NIL contracts the option of terminating the contract after the athlete leaves his or her university.

Universities would be allowed to educate athletes on NIL deals and connect a students’ representation with NIL sponsors. Both Barnhart and Calipari stated that they do not want to be in the negotiation business.

Barnhart believes that a university should remember that education is its priority. Universities should provide young people with opportunities to go after their goals and be fit to set out for life.

Calipari added that the bill will allow coaches to stay in their coaching lane. Coaches will have the flexibility to help athletes in other ways since a coach’s expertise is not negotiating business deals.

NIL legislation was passed last summer that allowed student athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. Gov. Beshear was the first governor to sign a NIL executive order to come into effect.

More than 700 NIL deals have been signed by UK athletes since Beshear signed the executive order in June of 2021.