Barr-Reeve captures IHSAA 1A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Barr-Reeve basketball and winning go hand-in-hand. The Vikings have compiled a 145-19 record over the past six seasons. What they’ve lacked throughout that time, however, is a state championship.

But the team added that feather in their cap on Saturday, taking down Kouts 64-48 to win the 1A state championship. This title marks just the second in school history for the Vikings.

Senior forward Curt Hopf led the way, scoring 23 points and adding 19 rebounds, which set a new record for rebounds in a 1A state championship game.

