After a week off and a closer look, the Bears face the same offensive challenges

LAKE FOREST – Saying that you doubt the Bears’ offense can turn things around in the 2020 season isn’t necessarily a pessimistic viewpoint. It’s one that over the first ten weeks is backed up with fact.

Matt Nagy has switched quarterbacks and even signal callers, but nothing has worked to awaken a unit that looks no closer to finding itself. Their 300.9 yards and 19.1 points per contest are 31st in the NFL, with the woeful Jets being the only team keeping the Bears out of the bottom.

It’s a painful fact for Nagy, who was brought to Chicago in 2018 to bring a dynamic offense to compliment a building defense to end a three-decade championship drought. A massive turnaround will be needed to make that happen, but if the Bears were in needed of a boost, perhaps this past week could help.

Again, could is the key word.

Without a game, Nagy and the offensive staff can take a deeper look at the Bears’ flawed offense and see where it can be tweaked on a different level.

“Right now what we’ll be able to do is break down who we are as an offense and the “Whys” in every category – redzone, third down, two minute, four minute,” said Nagy on the bye week. “We’ve got more time, it’s different. Whatever that identity is that we have against Green Bay, we’ll stick to it.”

Whether they can find that in time to save this season is very much to be seen as the team now starts to prepare for the Packers on Sunday night. For one, the team doesn’t have a healthy quarterback yet, as Nick Foles (hip) and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) continue to nurse injuries.

Some were already calling for the first starter this season to replace the second before Foles was injured late in the game. Outside of the fourth quarter comeback against the Falcons, he’s been mostly ineffective in getting the unit jumpstarted, dealing with a struggling run game and a patchwork offensive line.

Hence wholesale personnel changes can’t really fix the problem, with the only solution coming with improved play and strategy. Always an optimist, Nagy continues to laud his team’s “culture” in hopes their continued belief could trigger a turnaround.

“Trying to figure out solutions as you go. You’re right, those things we’ve done are real. What we need to do now as coaches is having a mentality of understanding, ‘OK, continue to just keep trying to figure out the Why’ part, and what is that,'” said Nagy. “At some point, something has to click, at some point, you would think. There’s two choices, you either quit or you fight, and I know what we’re going to do. I don’t think I have to say it.

“That’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to attack it full speed ahead.”

The quicker solutions are found the better, because any more of a delay will keep this season spiraling.

