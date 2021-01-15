Bears defensive end Mario Edwards suspended two games by the NFL

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 03: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) battles with Chicago Bears defensive end Mario Edwards (97) in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – If he does return to Chicago for the 2021 season, Mario Edwards won’t be available on the field to start the season.

On Friday, the National Football League suspended the defensive end for two games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Edwards will not be paid for those contests he’s missing in the 2021 season, but he will be available for preseason games and practices and games before the suspension begins.

That may or may not be in Chicago since Edwards is set to be a free agent in March. The suspension goes into place whenever he is signed by a team, even if that doesn’t happen in the 2021 season.

A six-year NFL veteran, Edwards had a career-high four sacks in 15 games this year for the Bears including 17 tackles. He played for the Raiders, Giants, and Saints before his stop in Chicago.

Edwards made other news off the field this season since he faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge on a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina. It concerns an alleged incident that occurred at the Bears’ team hotel in the early morning hours of October 18 before the team’s game with the Panthers.