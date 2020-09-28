Bears fear that running back Tarik Cohen tore his ACL against the Falcons on Sunday

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA – One of the great things about the Bears’ start to the season in the first two weeks wasn’t just the final results but rather the health which they had in the victories.

Unlike a number of other teams in the NFL, the Bears got through the first two games clean, avoiding the injury bug.

But that wouldn’t be the case in yet another thrilling win on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, where the Bears rallied from 16-points down to beat the Falcons 30-26.

@ProFootballDoc I think @TarikCohen just tore his ACL. Look where he holds his leg going to the ground. pic.twitter.com/QgHvy0rmYV — 𝚃𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚛 𝚁𝚒𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚊𝚗 (@MrSportsTake) September 27, 2020

On a punt return in the fourth quarter, Tarik Cohen was rolled up on his right knee and bent it awkwardly. He was forced to leave the game, was taken off on the cart, and is likely done for the season.

Coach Nagy says the team fears Tarik Cohen tore his ACL – will await further testing. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2020

Head coach Matt Nagy said initial tests have the team fearing that Cohen tore his ACL on the hit and that it will put an end to the season. More tests are needed to confirm, but the team is preparing to move on without one of their more versatile players.

This injury comes just after Cohen had signed a three-year, $17.25 million dollar contract just a week ago, putting a premature end to his fourth season with the franchise.

A threat as both a rusher, pass catcher, and returner, Cohen rushed for 74 yards and 14 carries in the first three games of this year while catching six passes for 41 yards. The fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in 2018.

