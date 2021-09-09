Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will wear No. 6 starting in 2021

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LAKE FOREST – It was a change in the NFL rules that one of his teammates had already taken advantage of in 2021, so Danny Trevathan thought he would do the same as well.

So when he returns to the field after a stint on injured reserve after a couple of weeks, don’t look for him to be sporting his familiar No. 59.

Just like Eddie Jackson did when he switched from No. 39 to No. 4, Trevathan is taking a single-digit number as he’ll wear the No. 6 moving forward.

A change in the NFL rules permits linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to wear 1-9 for the first time in 2021. Previously, only kickers, punters, and quarterbacks could wear those numbers.

Fans will remember very well the last player to wear No. 6 for the Bears – quarterback Jay Cutler. He was with the team from 2009-2016, with his tenure as the main quarterback for the team bringing some ups and downs along with plenty of debate from fans about his place in Bears’ history.

Number 6 is also the one worn by kicker Kevin Butler during his 11 seasons with the Bears from 1985-1995.

Trevathan has been with the Bears since the 2016 season after signing as a free agent following four years in Denver. He’s made 440 tackles, including 18 for loss and seven sacks, while also making three interceptions in 62 games in Chicago.

After playing in the final preseason game against the Titans, the Bears determined it was better to rest his knee on IR rather than playing through the pain. Per new rules, Trevethan could returns in as little as three weeks to the Bears’ lineup.

Alec Ogletree, who was signed by the team in August 4th, with start in his place at middle linebacker alongside Roquan Smith.