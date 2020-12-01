Matt Nagy doesn’t mince words when it comes to the Bears’ performance against Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – This isn’t the first time that’s the coach has showed some fire in a Zoom news conference.

The last time came in October, when Matt Nagy was quite upset with his team’s offense against the Bucs at Soldier Field despite the fact the Bears won the game.

Yet another one of those moments came on Monday, but the circumstances were much worse for the coach and his team. After the Bears’ 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday night in a game that was more decisive than the score indicated, Nagy arrived at his news conference saddled with a five-game losing streak.

The Bears fell behind 27-3 in the first half and never recovered as they fell under .500 for the first time during the 2020 season.

Needles to say the coach wasn’t happy, and he delivered another fiery statement to the media about his team over Zoom.

“We better wake our tails up. Every freakin’ coach on the staff, every player better wake up and start understanding where we’re at,” said Nagy of the performance of his team. “Have some personal pride, have a freakin’ sense of urgency, know where we’re at, have some pride in who we’re playing for and why we do this, and then go and find a way to win as a team.

“That’s my challenge to every single person in that building this week is that. Yesterday was flat out embarrassing and our guys know it. I’m not telling you something they don’t know.”

Nagy and the Bears started the season 5-1 but have slid to three games behind the Packers for the lead in the NFC North. Right now the team is also on the outside of the Wild Card race as well as the heat continues on Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace as another year gets away.

A 12-4 team just two years ago, an inconsistent offense continues to search for answers which Nagy was supposed to provide when he was hired from Kansas City in January of 2018.

If the Bears can’t respond to their coach’s fiery words, it could be the end of another era of the franchise as their championship drought would extend to 35 years.