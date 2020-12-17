Mitchell Trubisky tries to keep the focus on now in the final stretch of the Bears’ 2020 season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 13: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks to the scoreboard during a game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Texans 36-7. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – He’s taken over the spot that he won at the beginning of the season in hopes to finally get the Bears’ offense starter and perhaps extend their 2020 campaign.

Whether Mitchell Trubisky can do the latter is still to be seen, with the Bears likely needing to win their last three games then get help for an NFC Wild Card spot. The former is something that’s actually happened over the last two games, with the Bears scoring 30 points in back-to-back games for just the second time since 2014.

“I do feel comfortable,” said Trubisky when asked about playing in an offense more tailored to his strengths the last three weeks, one that gets him out of the pocket more often. “After getting benched and then being able to go back in, this is just some of the things that I’ve been asking for. I feel like they are strengths of mine and also strengths of this offense.”

That’s shown in games against the Lions and Texans, where Trubisky passed for exactly 267 yards in each game with four combined touchdowns. Outside of a fumble late in the fourth quarter against Detroit, the fourth-year quarterback is playing some of the best football of his career.

Sunday gives him another opportunity to keep that momentum going, while also giving his future a boost as well. Don’t forget, Trubisky is on the final year of his contract with the Bears and will be a free agent whenever the team’s season comes to an end.

He certainly knows that, understanding the importance of what these games mean to the future of his career at to the Bears team at the present moment.

“You’re always to go out there and put good plays on tape at the end of the day because that’s your legacy, and at the end of the day we’re out here living a dreams and I want to make the most out of every single opportunity,” said Trubisky. “But at the same time, to get the most out of that, I think for me is just staying focused on the moment and take it one game at a time.

“So my complete focus is on the Minnesota Vikings and taking this game and not really thinking or planning anything beyond that at this point and I know it will all work out because you just work really hard for every opportunity and the hard work will play. So I’m just focused on staying in the moment and then whatever happens, happens.”

Could that be with the Bears? It was a question that Trubisky was asked during his Wednesday Zoom news conference ahead of the game in Minnesota.

“I’m trying to beat the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. I’ve thought about it but thoughts come and go and right now I know I’ve just got to stay focused on what’s about to happen this weekend, and that’s preparing every day for the Vikings,” said Trubisky, balancing the present and future the entire time.