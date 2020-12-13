MONSTER’S MASH: Trubisky knows the comparisons to Watson will always be there

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 27: Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas Cith Chiefs (L) and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans (R) from the AFC Team pose with Mitchell Trubisky #10 (C) of the Chicago Bears from the NFC Team at mid-field after the NFL Pro Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The AFC defeated the NFC 26 to 7. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – This is not the first time that he’s had to field these questions and it probably won’t be the last.

In the second-to-last week of the 2019 season, Mitchell Trubisky was asked a lot about Patrick Mahomes when the Bears hosted the Chiefs. That’s because it was the Chicago signal caller that was selected eight sports ahead of the one from Kansas City in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes was on his way to a Super Bowl while Trubisky was about to go 8-8 and have to compete for his job the following offseason.

Such a scenario is brewing almost exactly a year later as the Bears face another quarterback drafted after Trubisky who is experiencing great success – Houston’s DeShaun Watson. He’ll face the Beares for the first time on Sunday, doing so as one of the best quarterbacks and players in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Trubisky is enduring a roller coaster season where he won the Bears’ quarterback job, lost it, and has now gotten it back late in the season. Naturally, the attention is on the fact that the Bears passed on Watson to get Trubisky, and because of it, have put their franchise in a bit of peril as their season has collapsed the last two months.

Having gone through the Mahomes match-up attention last year, Trubisky is used to the

“I don’t control that narrative. I don’t control what people say about it. But it’s always going to be a story just because that’s the draft class we came in, me, DeShaun, and Pat. We were picked where we were, and now it’s up to us to make the most of our opportunities.

“They’ve done a great job with theirs, and I’m still trying to write my story here.”

Trubisky said he’s happy for the success that Mahomes and Watson have enjoyed, even as his future sits very much in doubt. While each of those quarterbacks have gotten a second contract, the fourth-year signal caller is on his last season with the Bears.

Inconsistency still plagues him, even in his two games returning to the lineup late in the season. With four games left, and him likely the starter for all of them, Trubisky’s career is at a major crossroads, starting with the game against Watson on Sunday.

“It will be pretty easy to block it out. I’m excited about the game, playing against DeShaun and the Texans. “It’s gonna be a good challenge, especially for the spot we’re in this week. We know what we have to do. Every game is must win from here on out.”

A MID-WEEK SCARE

For the second time this season, the Bears had a COVID-19 scare at Halas Hall, but this time things resolved themselves a bit quicker.

Due to a positive COVID-19 on the team, which was later revealed to be wide receiver DeAndre Carter, Halas Hall was closed and meetings were made remote in the morning. But later in the afternoon, the team got the all clear, and facilities were reopened.

In fact, the Bears would go onto hold a practice later in the afternoon and carried on with their normal Friday at Halas Hall. Since they’d had something happen like this before, things weren’t knocked too far off course as they get ready for Houston.

“We’ve already been through this,” said offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. “It was like riding a bike, honestly.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 0

The number of wins the Bears have over the Texans since the franchise was founded in 2002. The Bears lost all four games against Houston – at home to the Texans in 2004 and 2012 while dropping games at NRG Stadium in 2008 and 2016.