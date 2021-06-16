Soldier Field will have full capacity for the Bears’ 2021 season

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 24: A general wide angle view of kickoff is seen during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on November 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For an entire season, Bears’ fans were forced to watch their team away from their home on the lakefront. The COVID-19 pandemic made that a reality for a number of teams in the NFL.

But 2021 will not be teh same, as spectators will make their full return to Soldier Field late this summer and fall.

It’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!



We're excited to welcome you back to @SoldierField at full capacity for our 2021 season.https://t.co/bHKTd4AP0v — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2021

In a letter to season ticket holders this afternoon, the team said that Soldier Field will open to 100 percent capacity for the 2021 season.

The team will host ten totals games – two in the preseason and eight in the regular season – as the team plays their first 17-game schedule in history. On August 14th, the Bears will host their first preseason game against the Dolphins then face the Bills on August 21st.