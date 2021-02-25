Bears one of four teams Russell Wilson would consider possible trade: report

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 9, 2012 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson is tired of getting hit. Tired of taking sacks.

His frustration is to the point that Wilson took time Super Bowl week that was set aside to speak on winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to address some of the issues he sees with the Seattle Seahawks going into the offseason.

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day you want to win … I think that’s part of the process.”

Wilson noted his frustration with being at the Super Bowl and not playing. Seattle last reached the Big Game in February 2015 and hasn’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, no trade demand has been made, but Wilson’s agent says he would only consider waiving his no-trade clause for four teams, if Seattle tries to make a deal – the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears.

Russell Wilson also has a no-trade clause in his contract. So, in the end, Wilson holds the cards. https://t.co/05E66lg2sS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

In 2020, the Seahawks won the NFC West but were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams.

“I love the process of winning. That’s why I put my cleats on every day. That’s why I get up early in the morning every morning, and that’s all I care about is winning and finding a way to win and do whatever it takes,” Wilson said. “And that’s part of what you want your story to be about, and when I hang up my cleats is, you know, I have always said this and this hasn’t changed, I’ve always wanted to be one of the greatest winners of all time. So part of that process is I think everybody be on the same page and communicating and working together.”

Wilson’s primary concern seems to be his protection. The 394 times sacked in the regular season are the most for any QB in his first nine seasons dating back to 1970, according to Pro Football Reference.

Seattle has made investment in the offensive line a priority at times during Wilson’s career, although results have been inconsistent. Last season, Seattle signed right tackle Brandon Shell and drafted rookie Damien Lewis, both of whom had solid first seasons with the Seahawks.