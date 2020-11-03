Bears place Massie on IR, Spriggs & Ifedi on COVID-19 list

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears offensive line depth took a big hit Tuesday.

Right tackle Bobby Massie was placed on injured reserve and his backup Jason Spriggs was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with right guard Germain Ifedi.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Spriggs tested positive for the coronavirus and Ifedi is considered a high-risk close contact. However, Ifedi still has a shot at playing Sunday in Tennessee.

The Bears activated rookie seventh-round pick Lachavious Simmons to help fill the void and signed Aaron Neary to take his place on the practice squad.

With his IR designation, Massie is out at least three games. He left Sunday’s contest against the Saints early after injuring his knee on the Bears’ opening drive.

Massie is the Bears third starting offensive lineman to go down this season. They may only have one original starter Sunday, when they take on the Titans.

Sam Mustipher finished the New Orleans’ game, but reportedly played hurt. If he can’t go, Nick Foles will work with his third center this year.