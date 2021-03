REO, Ind. (WEHT) - For South Spencer High School players and their coach, last year brought a disappointing and abrupt end to their season. The South Spencer rebels said they're extra motivated going into Friday's sectional semi-finals.

COVID turned the gym lights off last year on the regionals after the Rebels won the sectional. It wasn't the only team to miss out. So did Reitz, Heritage Hills, and Northeast Dubois. Kentucky's Sweet 16 also came to a halt.