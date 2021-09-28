Belmont leaving the OVC, moving to the MVC

(WEHT) The University of Evansville has a new conference opponent in athletics. Belmont University officially announced is moving to the MVC. They are now the 11th team in the conference.

The Nashville college is the second school to leave the Ohio Valley Conference in a few weeks, and the fourth to exit in the last year. The OVC now only has eight teams which includes Murray State.

The news could have an impact economically in Evansville. The OVC has held its Mens and Womens basketball tournament at the Ford Center the last four years. It is scheduled to continue bringing the event to Evansville through 2023.

The move by Belmont has the future of the conference in question going forward.