Old Oaken Bucket back on for Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) There’s good news for Indiana college football fans.

The Big 10 announced its schedule for Champions Week Sunday, and it includes Indiana taking on Purdue on Friday in their annual Old Oaken Bucket game. That game was supposed to be played last week, but COVID cases on both sides forced it to be cancelled.

The two teams will renew their rivalry on Friday night in Bloomington. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: