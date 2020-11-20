Big changes coming to the Aces MVC schedule

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WEHT) The Missouri Valley Conference has announced major changes to it’s college basketball schedule.

The league says due to COVID, all teams will now play a “back to back days” schedule.

Teams will play 2-game series, in back to back days, at the same site.

The new MVC schedule will be announced in early December.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 20, 2020)