Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament moving to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council gave the approval to relocate the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from the United Center in Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors, like the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.

It’s another boost for the Circle City. Last month, the NCAA announced that the entire Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament would be played in Indiana. Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette will all host NCAA tournament games in March.