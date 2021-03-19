Virginia Tech leads Florida 33-27 at the half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots over Florida guard Noah Locke (10) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFXR)–The Virginia Tech Hokies leading the Florida Gators 33-27 at the half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Hunter Catoor leads the Hokies with 9 points. Tech lead by as many as 10 in the first half.

