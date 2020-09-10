Blake Mann wins week #3 HTF MVP

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) Another strong week of MVP voting. Over 5000 votes cast online. Thanks so much to everyone for participating. In the end, this week’s award goes to the player who has been the real MVP of his team since taking over at quarterback in week 5 last season.

Blake Sandlin hands out the hardware at Jasper practice.

Any team would be lucky to have an offensive player rush for three touchdowns, or a defensive player get an interception. Fortunately forJjasper’s football team, they have both— in one player.

Wildcat senior Blake Mann was a swiss army knife for the wildcats in their 35-14 win at Reitz on Friday. The senior rushed for 147 yards, added three touchdown, and got busy on defense with an interception. Mann is a big reason why this jasper team is sitting at 3-0 and its also why he was voted week three’s Home Team Friday MVP.

(Blake Mann)

It mean’s a lot. It’s really great to see that our community backs up Jasper football. I can’t really take too much credit because the offensive line did a great job Friday night, and we controlled the line of scrimmage. So a lot of credit goes to them.

(Tony lewis)

Our offensive line is gonna take a lot of pride in this. This is a team award, as you mentioned. For Blake to be able to receive it, a lot of guys had to contribute.

Our offensive line being a big part of that. He’s very deserving, and he’s doing a great job running this offense.

The SIAC newcomers have already made a splash early on, and they’ll look to continue that dominance this Friday when they take on Bosse. Reporting from Jasper practice, I’m Blake Sandlin, Home Team Friday.”

