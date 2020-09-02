Blake Sisley commits to the Aces

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Todd Lickliter and the Aces picked up a nice local player on Monday.

Blake Sisley has committed to UE

The Heritage Hills 6-8 senior is one of the best players in southern Indiana. Sisley averaged 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game last season. He also shot 65 percent.

Sisley helped lead Heritage Hills to a 22-3 record last season and a sectional championship.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories