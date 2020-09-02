Blake Sisley commits to the Aces

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Todd Lickliter and the Aces picked up a nice local player on Monday.

Blake Sisley has committed to UE

The Heritage Hills 6-8 senior is one of the best players in southern Indiana. Sisley averaged 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game last season. He also shot 65 percent.

Sisley helped lead Heritage Hills to a 22-3 record last season and a sectional championship.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)