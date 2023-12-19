MT. CARMEL, IL. (WEHT) – Blayne Sisson of Mt. Carmel earns MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year. Sisson led the state in both total offense and touchdowns with 4,074 yards and 52 scores. Sisson passed for over 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns and also ran for over 2,200 yards which led the state and 37 touchdowns.

Sisson will continue his football career at the University of Illinois.