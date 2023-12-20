MT. CARMEL, IL. (WEHT) – With family and friends in attendance, Mt. Carmel’s Blayne Sisson signs his letter of intent to the University of Illinois.

For the Golden Aces, Sisson was a force to be reckoned with as he helped lead his team to the state championship in Illinois.

By deciding to attend Illinois, Sisson says it’s an opportunity to play for a university that competes in one of the best conferences in college football, as Illinois competes in the Big Ten conference.

Some coaches for Mt. Carmel say Sisson has been one of the best players in the program history and Sisson says he will continue to keep the same drives that made him successful in high school with him when he heads to Champaign, Il.

“My goal is to to prove myself and I think I’m going to perform when things gets hard and that’s what I’ve continued to show in high school,” explained Sisson. “Obviously high school and college is different but, when it gets hard, I feel like I shine the most.”

When asked about what position he will play for the Fighting Illini, he says it will all depend who else signs with the program, but adds they he is comfortable playing on either side of the ball.