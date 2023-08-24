HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Last night, the high school football game between Boonville and Southridge was pushed back to Friday at 8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Now, Boonville Athletics released a statement that both schools agreed to move the game to Saturday morning.

The Pioneers and Raiders will play at 10 a.m. Central Time on Saturday due to excessive heat warnings.

As of now, this is the only highschool football contest that has been moved to Saturday in the Tri-State.

Southridge will look to bounce back from their week-one loss at Heritage Hills.

Boonville is entering week two after defeating Paoli last Friday.