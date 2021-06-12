Boonville wins 3A softball state championship.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WEHT) It was a late night at the Indiana 3A softball state championship, but well worth it for Boonville.

The Lady Pioneers win the championship in thrilling style, beating Guerin Catholic 1-0, on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Jayce Purdy led off the final inning with a triple, and scored the game winning run on Randi Jo Pryor’s bunt.

It’s the second state championship in Boonville history. A community celebration is planned for Monday night at Boonville High School