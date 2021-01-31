Boonville wrestling sets records in sectional win

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Saturday’s sectional championship win meant a whole lot to the Boonville wrestling program.

The Pioneers captured their first sectional title since 1976, and just the second in school history.

“We know our history here, and these guys knew coming into this that if they came together they could be the second team,” said coach Dustin Wilke. “They knew that the last team that won it was 1976, and that was a motivator all year, but especially as we came down to the last part of the year, to the postseason.”

As if snapping a decades-long drought wasn’t enough, the Pioneers set several school records in the process.

A total of 13 wrestlers qualified for IHSAA regionals, setting a new school record. One of those qualifiers, senior Jordan Fulks, made some history of his own. Fulks became the first wrestler in Boonville history to win an individual sectional championship in all four years with the team.

“It was probably one of the most exciting things that has happened in my wrestling career as a high schooler,” said Fulks of the title. “The whole team, we were all pumped. We really wanted it when we were all getting there. We were all talking about it, telling each other we could do this. Then we all just worked as a team and went out there and cheered each other on, which made everything so much better.”

Boonville will advance to the IHSAA Regionals on Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.

