Boonville wrestling wins first sectional since 1976

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Saturday was a historic day for Boonville wrestling.

The Pioneers made history, winning their first sectional championship since 1976. Moreover, they managed to get a school-record 13 regional qualifiers.

Boonville narrowly unseated Castle by 8.5 points, which had won the sectional title the previous six years prior.

Wrestling regionals will get underway next Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.

SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS

Boonville – 246.5 Castle – 238 Memorial – 213.5 Heritage Hills – 207.5 Harrison – 138 Washington – 60 South Spencer – 56.5 Tecumseh – 55 Bosse Wood Memorial

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)