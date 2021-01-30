Boonville wrestling wins first sectional since 1976
PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Saturday was a historic day for Boonville wrestling.
The Pioneers made history, winning their first sectional championship since 1976. Moreover, they managed to get a school-record 13 regional qualifiers.
Boonville narrowly unseated Castle by 8.5 points, which had won the sectional title the previous six years prior.
Wrestling regionals will get underway next Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.
SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS
- Boonville – 246.5
- Castle – 238
- Memorial – 213.5
- Heritage Hills – 207.5
- Harrison – 138
- Washington – 60
- South Spencer – 56.5
- Tecumseh – 55
- Bosse
- Wood Memorial
(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)