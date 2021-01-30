Boonville wrestling wins first sectional since 1976

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) – Saturday was a historic day for Boonville wrestling.

The Pioneers made history, winning their first sectional championship since 1976. Moreover, they managed to get a school-record 13 regional qualifiers.

Boonville narrowly unseated Castle by 8.5 points, which had won the sectional title the previous six years prior.

Wrestling regionals will get underway next Saturday, Feb. 6 at North High School.

SECTIONAL TEAM STANDINGS

  1. Boonville – 246.5
  2. Castle – 238
  3. Memorial – 213.5
  4. Heritage Hills – 207.5
  5. Harrison – 138
  6. Washington – 60
  7. South Spencer – 56.5
  8. Tecumseh – 55
  9. Bosse
  10. Wood Memorial

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)

