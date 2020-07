BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) One of the most explosive high school football players in the Tri-State has made his college choice.

Boonville running back Devin Mockobee says he will play for the Naval Academy.

The Pioneers senior ran for nearly 1400 yards last season and had 21 total touchdowns.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)