OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Convention Center played home to a marquee event today.

Wrestlers from all across the country competed in the Boro Brawl national tournament Saturday night. As many as 104 teams and 361 wrestlers hit the mat in Owensboro looking for a national title.

The event drew wrestlers ages six through 18. Proceeds from the Boro Brawl benefited the Kentucky Wesleyan wrestling program.

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)