EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - North head coach Jason Roach has yet to record a winning season during his tenure with the Huskies, but one thing is clear early on: these aren't the same Huskies from years past.

North is off to an 8-3 start to the year, and is 3-1 in SIAC play. The program finished last season with an 11-12 mark, having experienced its last winning season back in 2015-16.