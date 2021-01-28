Bosse off to one of the best starts in school history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It has the makings of an historic season at Bosse. The Bulldogs are 12-0 and have the looks of a serious championship contender.

The 12-0 start is the best start under head coach Shane Burkhart. It’s the program’s best start since 2006 when the team started the season with 13 straight wins.

Burkhart says the fast strong is great, but it’s about how the team finishes. The Bosse head coach says, “We’re two years without a sectional, and that doesn’t sit well with me at all. And on top of that, we have team goals. To make sure that we make memories for our seniors with this junior class and the freshman that are playing up is the best possible answer for us.”

Matt Wagner adds, “Last two years we haven’t won. I was a part of those teams, and like it’s heartbreaking to lose when we’ve practiced so hard, everybody’s practiced so hard. We just want to go out with a bang.”

