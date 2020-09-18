Bosse playing first game at renovated Enlow Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Bosse’s game Friday night against North will be a special one as the Bulldogs return to a renovated Enlow Field.

The Enlow Field renovations have forced the Bulldogs to play games elsewhere for the time being as one of three EVSC stadiums to receive a facelift. The nearly century-old Enlow Field received a $1 million renovation that included redone seats and repainted restrooms.

Bosse High School President Aaron Huff says he’s glad the team is finally playing at home and is proud of the stadium. Enlow Field also hosts Memorial, who will play as the designated home team against Bosse Sept. 25.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

