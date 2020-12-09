Bosse ready for the uncertainty of playing during a pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Bosse has turned into one of the best 3A programs in the state. However, this season will be unlike anything the Bulldogs have ever played through before.

Bosse will try to keep focus on playing basketball, while preparing for the uncertainty of playing in the middle of a pandemic.

Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart says, “The last thing I say to my guys in the locker room before we take the floor, play like this is your last game because you don’t know about tomorrow. That’s how we prepare. We prepare like we are going to play every game, but the reality of the situation is tomorrow we could get a phone call, and we could be out for 14 days. And if you prepare for 14 days, you are not preparing for the now. So you kind of got to put it behind you and make sure you understand the scenario.”

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start and will play Princeton on Friday.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 8, 2020)