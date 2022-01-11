Bosse slides past Central 75 to 70

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Coming off of a decisive win on Saturday against Vincennes Lincoln, Bosse hosted Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs took down the Alices 87 to 51 and were looking to pick up another win against the Bears.

First quarter was all Bosse. Bosse was explosive, outscoring Central 26 to 13. The Bears were able to outscore the Bulldogs in the second and third quarters combined, but it wasn’t enough to pull out with a win.

Bosse got the victory with the 75 to 70 final and took their season to 7-3. Jameer Ajibade led the Bulldos with 19 points, Ashton Smallwood followed with 16, Matthew Wagner added 10, and Adren Joyner put up 8 points for Bosse.

The Bulldogs will take on Springfield Southeast on January 14.