EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Bosse Bulldogs were back in action on Saturday afternoon after defeating Boonville on Friday 97 to 60.

Bosse took on Forest Park in the United Fidelity Bank River City Showcase at USI. The Bulldogs got another big win under their belt, defeating the Rangers 82 to 62.

Matthew Wagner led Bosse in scoring with 22 points.