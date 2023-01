EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- This is InDEPTH. Tonight, a story of a miracle in many ways. Just last week during Monday night football, Damar Hamlin dropped to the field after making a tackle.

He suffered cardiac arrest. It almost killed him, had it not been for the hard work of doctors and first responders on the field in Cincinnati fighting to get his heart beating.

Joining me tonight is Dr. Chandrashekar Kumbar of Deaconess Gateway Hospital, a cardiologist specializing in Electro-Physiology.