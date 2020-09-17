Brady Allen wins week #4 Home Team Friday MVP

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Our week 4 Home Team Friday MVP is used to the spotlight. In fact, all eyes have been on him since his freshman season.

And that includes major college programs.

The recruiting pressure has eased up however, after he chose Purdue before the season began. Now Brady Allen just focus’ on helping Gibson Southern win.

Blake Sandlin has more from Titans practice.

The 2020 campaign for the Gibson Southern Titans got off to a slow start, with the team starting 0-2. But the Titans have now reeled off two straight wins, including a 43-35 win against Boonville on Friday.

It’s no secret this offense lives and dies with the play of quarterback Brady Allen, and he rose to the occasion Friday night. The Purdue commit threw for a season-high 301 passing yards and four touchdowns in their shootout win against the pioneers.

That standout performance from Allen explains why he was voted week four’s Home Team Friday MVP.

“It feels great. It goes back to these guys, though. O-line did a great job, and then I was able to get our play makers the ball, our skill guys. They just made plays all night long and did their job. That was the main thing the whole night, is that everybody did their job and we were fortunate to come on a good note and win that game.”

“Very well deserved. We have a great community. We have a really good record when our kids are up for this award because our community supports the program so well.”



Allen and the Titans will try and keep momentum rolling and extend their winning streak to three when they face undefeated Southridge on Friday. Reporting from Titans’ practice, I’m Blake Sandlin, Home Team Friday.

