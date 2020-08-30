Brandon Wu wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A new champion was crowned at Victoria National as Brandon Wu held off Greyson Sigg to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at 18 under par.
Wu also earned a berth to the U.S. Open, which will be held about five minutes from his house at Winged Foot in New York. Greyson Sigg came into the day with the lead but missed a birdie that would have forced a playoff. The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship dealt with weather issues earlier in the tournament, caused by the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- New Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra conductor looking forward to opening night
- ‘This is what the country needs right now’: Opinion-free news coming to cable television this week
- Missing Union County teen believed to be in Henderson area
- Police: Five injured in block party shooting
- Green River District Health Department announces September COVID-19 testing dates