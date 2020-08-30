Brandon Wu wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A new champion was crowned at Victoria National as Brandon Wu held off Greyson Sigg to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at 18 under par.

Wu also earned a berth to the U.S. Open, which will be held about five minutes from his house at Winged Foot in New York. Greyson Sigg came into the day with the lead but missed a birdie that would have forced a playoff. The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship dealt with weather issues earlier in the tournament, caused by the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

