Busch Stadium to open at full capacity in June, changes now in place for Cardinals games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Cardinals fans lined up outside Busch Stadium for Tuesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and noticed some changes. It was announced Wednesday Busch Stadium will now open at full capacity June 14.

Currently, the team can now welcome approximately 30,000 fans and face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated visitors.

The changes come on the heels of new CDC guidelines and in conjunction with local health department restrictions.

“I’m thrilled because I have asthma and I hate wearing a mask,” said fully vaccinated Cardinals fan Netta Silverstein.

Kim Lampkin is fully vaccinated but wore her mask as she stood in line Tuesday.

“I still want to wear my mask,” she said.

Some fans have questions about how the Cardinals will determine which fans are fully vaccinated. A team spokesperson said no one will be required to show proof and added the team is trusting fans to be honest.

Christi Dixon believes the changes are the result of vaccinations and precautions paying off.

“We know how to protect ourselves if we need to in public places like this,” she said.

Cardinals fan Jenny Hutchings added, “It’s like our life is finally getting a little bit back to normal.”