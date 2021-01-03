Buzzer-beating three lifts Walsh over Kentucky Wesleyan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A late buzzer-beater from Walsh’s Kaleb Martin allowed the Cavaliers to steal a road 65-64 win over Kentucky Wesleyan Saturday night.

The Panthers dropped to 2-2 with the loss. Senior guard Tre Cobbs led the way for Kentucky Wesleyan with 20 points, while senior guard Zach Hopewell added 16 points.

The Panthers will return to action on Monday, Jan. 4 against Malone.

(This story was originally published on Jan. 2, 2021)