Camden Gasser named 2020 Home Team Friday MVP of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Southridge senior Camden Gasser is the 2020 Home Team Friday MVP of the Year. Gasser won the online vote, with over 22% of the nearly 9500 votes cast.

Gasser had one of the most impressive seasons in Southridge history. The Raiders running back/receiver totaled over 2,000 yards of offense and 28 total touchdowns.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 17, 2020)