Camden Gasser named 2020 Home Team Friday MVP of the Year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Southridge senior Camden Gasser is the 2020 Home Team Friday MVP of the Year. Gasser won the online vote, with over 22% of the nearly 9500 votes cast.

Gasser had one of the most impressive seasons in Southridge history. The Raiders running back/receiver totaled over 2,000 yards of offense and 28 total touchdowns.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 17, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories